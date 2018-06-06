WALKER, Donald J.

WALKER - Donald J. June 4, 2018, formerly of Angola, NY. Beloved son of the late John and Clara Walker. Brother of Janet (late Owen) Reger of Lancaster, NY; uncle of Christopher (Amparo) and Bradley (Faith) Reger. Great-uncle of Nicolas, Gabriel and Alexander. Also survived by many close family and friends. Don was a longtime member of the WNY Drum and Bugel Corp. Alumni Association and the Evans Lodge #261 F & A.M. Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.