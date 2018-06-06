Vintage warplanes to fly over Buffalo Niagara region Thursday to promote air show

A formation of four World War II and Korean War military aircraft will fly over Niagara and Erie counties during the noon hour Thursday, promoting this weekend's Thunder Over Niagara air show at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The formation should be seen over Lewiston at 12:04 p.m.

The rest of the schedule: Wilson, 12:12 p.m.; Lockport, 12:17; Clarence Center, 12:23; Alden, 12:27; East Aurora, 12:31; Orchard Park, 12:33; Hamburg, 12:36; Angola, 12:43; the Buffalo waterfront, 12:51; and Grand Island, 12:55.

The planes include a C-47 transport and a B-17 bomber from the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, and a P-51D fighter and a Korean War F4U-Corsair fighter, both privately owned. All are part of the air show Saturday and Sunday.

Besides promoting the show, the overflight also marks Air Force Reserve Week.