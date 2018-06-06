UB's June in Buffalo returns with forward-looking music

The idea of “contemporary” classical music is a slippery one at times because it embraces a host of stylistic options from the current and popularly accessible to the current and bracingly forward looking.

This later approach has driven the June In Buffalo Festival (JIB) - under the guidance of Artistic Director David Felder - for more than 30 years. It’s about music which aims to create new ways of organizing sound, developing reproducible methods for producing those sounds, and adopting a new approach to what constitutes “melody.” In other words, this is music with an edge and decidedly not to everyone’s taste.

That said, audiences in attendance at the weeklong event are usually enthusiastic, applauding the efforts of performers and composers to move the art forward while showing them something different and challenging.

Vocal works, pieces for solo performers, and scores for small groups and larger ensembles by experienced and budding composers are the end products. But the way toward them involves lectures for the young composers from more established mentors, rehearsals to help shape performances, and the unveiling of new and older materials in a series of concerts, often by ensembles with international reputations.

For the most part, new composers get their scores showcased in afternoon concerts and the evenings are where the more experienced composer/lecturers get to display their wares.

The festival opened June 4 with offerings that included student works for solo instruments (flute or clarinet) with a few electronic treatments while festival faculty members Louis Karchin and John Harbison’s vocal music - performed by soprano Tiffany DuMouchelle and baritone Tom Meglioranza with members of the Slee Sinfonietta - was heard at the night concert.

On June 5, a performance found Sinfonietta players wending their way through student scores for various sized forces, including a piece for piano, harpsichord, percussion, and organ alongside works for larger ensembles of up to 16 musicians. The evening program was devoted to string quartets by Harbison, Hilda Paredes, Hans Thomalla and David Felder as performed by the Mivos Quartet.

Ensemble Mise-En (and guest musicians from Ensemble Signal and the Slee Sinfonietta) were on the docket for the June 6 performances of student works.

Through it all, new music by new composers get hearings and performances of works by more established names are either unveiled or revisited. Every performance finds the participants being reinforced in their efforts by other composers and performers as well as an appreciative audience that applauds, congratulates, and helps to validate a process, important steps in the forward motion of this corner of the art world.

Here's what's to come with all performances at the University at Buffalo:

4 p.m. June 7, Mivos Quartet in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall. Featuring the music of June in Buffalo participant composers.

7:30 p.m. June 7 in Baird Recital Hall, violinist Irvine Arditti. Featuring works by Paredes, Reynolds, Nunes and Thomalla.

7:30 p.m. June 8 in Baird Hall, Ensemble Mise-En featuring works by Thomalla, Paredes, Karchin and Reynolds.

7:30 p.m. June 9 in Lippes Hall, Slee Concert Hall, Ensemble Signal with Brad Lubman, conductor and Irvine Arditti, violinist. Playing works by Paredes, Reynolds and Felder.

2:30 p.m. June 10 in Lippes Hall, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. With Stefan Sanders, conductor. Featuring works by Harbison and Felder.

Admission is $15 general, $10 seniors, UB community and non-UB students for each of the remaining concerts.