Toledo beats Bisons in 10 innings

The Toronto Blue Jays picked a good time to send Buffalo manager Bobby Meacham on his mandatory four-day vacation.

Instead, fill-in manager Corey Hart, the Herd’s hitting coach, had to see a six-run Bisons lead vanish in an 8-7 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens in 10 innings Tuesday night before 4,322 at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens, who are first in the International League’s West Division and have the best record overall in the league, chipped away before finally tying the game at 7-7 with a run in the sixth inning.

They won it in the 10th with the help of minor league baseball’s tie-breaker rule. Dawel Lugo started the 10th as the runner at second base and scored on a double by Jim Adduci to end it against Bisons reliever Al Alburquerque.

Buffalo’s big second inning came after Alex Wilson, the Toledo starter who is on rehab assignment, left the game after retiring the first batter of the inning. In came Joshua Turley and he walked the bases full before an RBI grounder by Roemon Fields. Another walk and a two-run double by Dwight Smith Jr., a double by Danny Jansen and a single by Jason Leblebijian followed. The Herd got another run in the third when Rowdy Tellez doubled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Gift Ngoepe.

Noteworthy: Toledo had 11 hits, including four doubles and the home run against Buffalo pitching. The Bisons had seven hits and left seven runners on base.

Next: Chris Rowley (3-2, 2.33) goes for the Bisons in the second game of the series (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.) tonight against Jordan Zimmermann (no record), who also is down on rehab from Detroit.