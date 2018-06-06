'Promposal' between Unified basketball teammates will melt your heart

In the days leading up to the Section VI Unified basketball tournament, Iroquois High School senior Alex O’Donnell had to practice more than his basketball skills.

O’Donnell had big plans for a “promposal.”

While his teammates distracted Sydney Hanley, O’Donnell entered the gym with balloons and a cookie cake with ‘Prom?’ written across it that he and his mother made together. Hanley said yes immediately, and gave him a kiss on the cheek while their teammates exploded in cheers around them.

“She was so surprised,” O’Donnell said. “She had no idea.”

O'Donnell and Hanley have Down syndrome and have been in the same special-education class since elementary school. Along with being basketball teammates, they bowl together and have used sports as way to stay active and involved.

The video of the promposal, originally posted on the Iroquois Unified Sports Twitter account, has more than 9,000 views on Twitter and has been shared across Facebook and Instagram.

“The reactions are what I expected, everyone just going, ‘Oh my God, that is so cute,’ ” said Sean Lauber, head coach of the Iroquois Unified basketball team.

O’Donnell and Hanley have been part of the Unified basketball team together for two years. Unified teams consist of special education and the general student population students and promote the idea of camaraderie and friendship. The Unified basketball program started in Section VI three years ago and has since expanded to include 21 teams. This is the second year of unified basketball at Iroquois.

“The whole thing of unified sport is just inclusion, letting those students who really don’t get the opportunity to get involved as much the opportunity, and because they are students they should have that right,” Lauber said. “It also opens the eyes to the whole community that people with disabilities aren’t any different and they should be allowed to do whatever they want.”

O’Donnell has been waiting to go to the prom for more than a year because the school only allows seniors and dates of seniors to attend the prom. His older friends went last year while he stayed home. His mother Jolie O’Donnell said he had a hard time understanding why he couldn’t go.

When it came time to start planning this year’s prom, O’Donnell knew he didn’t want to miss out. Usually the special-education class will go to dances together as a group, but since the majority of his class went last year, they decided to sit out this year. Asking Hanley seemed like the perfect way to make sure he would still have a friend to go with.

“I said, ‘Alright if you are going to do this then you should do it right because all the other kids are doing these big promposals now. If you want to do something big and make it special then let’s make it special,’ ” Jolie O’Donnell said.

Before the championship game seemed like the best opportunity, as it would not only have all of his teammates around, but their families as well.

“I think he was just excited to do it, he was looking forward to it,” Jolie O’Donnell said. “He was practicing because his speech isn’t that good. So all week long we were practicing with him saying, ‘Now, what are you going to say to Sydney?’ and ‘You need to slow it down.’ ”

Although the gym was loud and it was hard to hear O’Donnell, Hanley was still surprised and got the message right away.

“It was really exciting,” Hanley said.

Jolie O'Donnell spoke with Hanley's mother, Maryanne Hanley, beforehand to ask permission and she thought it would be a great idea for the two to go together.

"I couldn't be there because I had work, but my husband was there so he was sending me pictures," Maryanne Hanley said. "She was so excited and called me after to let me know."

The prom is Friday and O’Donnell is renting a Rolls-Royce for the big night to take them to the dance in style. Hanley said she has her dress all picked out, a purple gown, and plans on wearing her hair in an updo.

“It warmed my heart to know that instead of this prom being a disappointment, because of Sydney and everything, it made it special,” Jolie O’Donnell said. “It was nice that Sydney was there for him as a friend and so willing to step right up and have a good time. I’m sure they will have a blast.”