Things to do in Western New York: June 7

Method Man and Redman

5 p.m. at Canalside (44 Prime St.). General admission tickets are $5. VIP tickets are $35, through eventbrite.com.

The 2018 Canalside Live! concert season kicks off during a hip-hop heavy week, as Kendrick Lamar and his Top Dawg crew got things going with a knock-down, drag-out show at Darien Lake on Sunday. See the Smiles from Lamar's show.

Now, two legends of the form - Method Man (Wu Tang Clan) and Redman (Def Squad) will keep the action going as they celebrate nearly 20 years of collaborative work on the Canalside stage. Expect some serious old-school hip-hop.

7 p.m. in Mohawk Place (49 E. Mohawk St.). Tickets are $13-$15, through Ticketfly.com, or at the door of the club on show night.

Australian indie-pop trio Middle Kids brings a decidedly musical strain to the modern indie fray, as its members all hail from backgrounds that included intense study of music theory.

It shows - the group's sprightly, well-constructed sound earned early accolades from none other than Sir Elton John, a man who knows his way around a well-constructed pop tune. The trio will be joined by openers Duncan Fellows and the Eaves for this 16-and-over show.

5 to 8 p.m. Safe Harbor Marina at Buffalo Harbor State Park (1111 Fuhrmann Blvd.). $100 is the minimum fundraising goal; registration details and incentives here.

Join the fight against lung cancer by taking part in the Lung Force Walk along the Outer Harbor. As of June 6, the American Lung Association fundraiser has generated more than 80 percent of its $60,000 goal, a strong sign of raised voices in the name of lung health.