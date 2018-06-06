Teen charged with threatening to 'blow up' her South Buffalo school

A 15-year-old female student at Lorraine Elementary School in South Buffalo was charged Tuesday with threatening to "blow up" her school, according to a Buffalo police report.

The teen, whose name was not released by police, made the statement in front of a teacher while walking to her bus shortly before 3 p.m., according to the report.

She was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony charge.

The elementary school includes students in classes through the eighth grade.