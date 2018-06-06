Susan C. Hoyt, former executive director of Erie County Commission on the Status of Women

Sept. 5, 1941 - April 13, 2018

Susan C. Hoyt was a champion for women long before she was named executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women.

"She was very much a woman's advocate before it became a huge issue," said her sister, Patricia Iams. "She was very interested in women progressing to the utmost of their capability."

Mrs. Hoyt, who was a real estate broker, worked for a U.S. senator and in public relations, also was very handy.

"She also should have been an engineer. She could put anything together that you could imagine," Iams said. "In her purse was always at least one tape measure."

Mrs. Hoyt, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., died April 13, 2018 in Buffalo General Hospital from cancer. She was 76.

The former Susan Curran had an associate's degree from Marymount College in Virginia and later earned her bachelor's degree from Empire State College.

Mrs. Hoyt, a commercial broker for Berlow Real Estate from 1983 to 1992, was executive director of the Commission on the Status of Women from 1997 to 2001. She was executive director of Care Management Coalition of Western New York, and also served on the Erie County Community Coordinating Council On Children and Families.

"In many ways, you might think she was ahead of her time in her independence," said former Deputy Erie County Executive Richard Tobe, a longtime friend of Mrs. Hoyt. "The life she led was one of hard work…always staying true to her beliefs."

She was a founder and longtime board member of the Buffalo Green Fund and a member of the Buffalo Planning Board for 10 years. She also was a longtime board member of the New York State William B. Hoyt Child & Family Trust Fund.

She served as director of the Buffalo office for U.S. Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan for four years. She was a vice president of Marine Midland Bank and was in charge of public relations at Moog, Inc.. She also had been employed at the Ford Foundation.

Mrs. Hoyt served on the board of directors for the Garret Club, and the Allentown Association, was docent for the Albright Knox Art Gallery and the Burchfield Penney Art Gallery and served on the vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church.

She was married to Assemblyman William B. Hoyt II, who died in 1992.

Survivors include her stepsons, John and William B. III (Sam); stepdaughters, Whitney and Carolyn Stevens; and a sister, Patricia Iams.

Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. June 14 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave.