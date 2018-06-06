Starters: 'Astounding' beef on weck, Ru's Pierogi Salad at Original Warehouse

The newly branded “Original” Warehouse in Blasdell has re-opened just in time for summer.

True to its name, the massive floor space includes a modest arcade wrapped around its perimeter, with a seemingly endless patio accessible via large glass garage doors in the bar, pleasantly blurring the line between indoor and outdoor space.

The menu at the Original Warehouse is laden with typical Buffalo bar fare that caters to the beer-drinking bunch. A long list of mostly fried appetizers provides a snacking smorgasbord to pair with several of the 16 rotating taps at the refurbished bar.

Alongside the usual suspects of fries, rings, and pickles is a rare Midwest specialty slowly gaining a foothold in Buffalo. Tried at the behest of an obsessive Wisconsinite friend, I ended up agreeing with him that it’s superior to the mozzarella stick.

Springy, salty and heart-stoppingly poppable, they’re traditionally beer-battered and served with ranch (it works, trust me). But Original Warehouse is serving them in a spicy breading and sticking with the more approachable red sauce for $7.11.

If you’re up next on the bubble hockey table and looking to stay light on your feet, you can always pepper in a salad. Standing out from the short selection is the Ru’s Pierogi Salad (featured image of this article).

For $10.86 it comes with three pierogi stuffed with your choice of banana pepper or goat cheese filling, served atop mixed greens alongside sliced cucumber and tomato with a balsamic glaze drizzle. An odd combo that works surprisingly well, though the pierogi don’t have much of a supporting cast.

A personal favorite of mine from the Buffalo bar menu, the weck & wing combo is a “best of both worlds” dish that pairs two beef on weck sliders with five wings in your choice of sauce, which I pushed to a trio (they happily obliged) of hot barbecue, garlic Parmesan and suicidal ($17.13).

The beef on weck is astoundingly good. The beef is second to none in tenderness and flavor. Buttoned up with sinus-clearing horseradish and a fresh kummelweck roll, it’s a must-order for any fan of Buffalo’s lesser known specialty.

The wings, though cooked to perfection, are somewhat lacking in sauce, particularly if you’re a hot-head like myself. Frank’s extra hot is the base of the suicidal sauce, so temper your expectations when taking on the task of gauging the heat scale, as the ceiling is low.

Apart from the appetizer selection, the Original Warehouse serves a slew of sandwiches including a baked ham sub ($11.53), barbecue chicken sliders ($10.27), and the queso burger, pictured above ($10.63).

A unusual Southwestern twist on a traditional burger, the patty comes pressed between two tortillas, cemented with pepper jack and cheddar cheeses, and served with a side of pico de gallo and fries.

Bolstered by ample pizza-wing-beer combo packages, the space is set up for you to knock them back en masse. With ample parking and a first-rate entertainment setup, the Original Warehouse is poised to pack in summertime crowds that’ll mosey indoors for video games, beer and the Bills come the change of seasons.

INFO: The Original Warehouse, 4360 Milestrip Road, Blasdell. Phone: 823-5500. Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m to midnight on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.