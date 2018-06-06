STAHL, Kathleen A. (Geyer)

June 4, 2018, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Stahl; dearest mother of Arthur J. Stahl, Michael F. (Yvonne) Stahl, Charles P. (Jennifer) Stahl, Louis A. (late Katherine) Stahl, Curtis K. (Shelly) Stahl and Bonnie M. Gulczewski; cherished grandmother of 18 grandchildren; dear sister of the late Thomas, Leo, Paul, Louis, Philip, Mercedes and Gertrude; also survived by her sister-in-law Gert Geyer and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks east of Union Road) where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Kidney Foundation of WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com