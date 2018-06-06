SMITH, George N., Sr.

SMITH - George N., Sr. May 26, 2018, age 89; beloved husband of the late Aramintha (nee Adams) Smith; devoted father of George N. Jr. (Lewanda) and Darryl (Natasha); loving grandfather of Camille, Courtney, Zavier, Darryl II, Olivia Ann, and Piper; dearest brother of Walter (late Nina) Smith, Geraldyne (Joe) Harwell and predeceased by seven siblings. He will be sadly missed by a host of family and friends. The family will be present Friday, June 8 from 6-9 PM with a Vesper Service at 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry Ave.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday, June 9, 2018 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 15 Fernhill Ave., Buffalo, NY, at 12 PM. Interment to immediately follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. George was a United States Army Veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com