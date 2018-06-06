Senate returns to work after floor fight shut down chamber

ALBANY – Old-fashioned bill trading ended a stalemate in the state Senate Wednesday, as Republican and Democratic lawmakers appeared to, for the second time this week, institute a peace deal that then opened the floodgates to passage of dozens of bills.

The deal, worked out behind closed doors, involved a no-show by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who could have given Democratic senators a tie-breaking vote on a procedural matter to let a hostile amendment involving abortion rights expansion to proceed.

On Tuesday, it was high parliamentary drama, as Hochul, who has a legal role to preside over the Senate, showed up for the start of the session at the dais – a sign she was ready to help push the Democratic abortion amendment effort. Republicans surprised Democrats and said they would approve the amendment – though not its final passage – but rescinded their votes after a testy floor fight.

Hochul on Tuesday would not say if she would return Wednesday to push the effort again – a much-touted effort for years by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Democratic lawmakers. She said she would preside again “when the opportunity requires it."

Some mystery was fueled when Hochul’s office did not put out a schedule for her activities on Wednesday and, by mid-day, confirmed that she was still in the Albany area.

“I’m not sure," Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat, said when asked before the session’s start of Hochul would preside again.

As often happens in Albany, it was all anticlimactic in the end. To bills dealing with increasing penalties for acts of animal cruelty and holding animal fight events, Democrats offered hostile amendments on the abortion matter and another expanding contraceptive coverage. With Republican and Democratic conferences at 31 members apiece, and one Republican off on Navy duty and without Hochul at the dais, the amendments were declared not germane and Democrats did not have the required 32 votes to overrule the presiding senator’s ruling.

There was talk among Senate Republicans and Democrats that Cuomo grew weary of the gridlock, which on Tuesday resulted in the Senate – Republicans and Democrats unanimously – overriding one of his vetoes for the first time in office.

Haley Viccaro, a spokeswoman for Hochul, noted that Stewart-Cousins and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, met on Wednesday before the session. “Based on their discussions, that's why the lieutenant governor did not preside today. She respects the Legislature and they decided how they wanted to go about doing things."

But Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Stewart-Cousins, responded: “We always welcome the lieutenant governor to serve her constitutional role."

The non-appearance by Hochul came as Republicans were advancing a package of ethics and government transparency measures that were clearly directed at Cuomo’s office. It is uncertain if those measures will get passed in the Senate.

In an interview, Stewart-Cousins was asked if Wednesday was the end of the two controversial hostile amendments being pushed in the final days before session ends June 20. “We got a vote today so we have a limited number of days left. I don't want to say never." Asked if Hochul appears to preside over a Senate session this year if Democrats would try again, she said they “might."

Bills began passing Wednesday afternoon after Republicans moved a number of stalled measures sponsored by Democrats.