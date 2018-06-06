SEKERKE, Edward J.

SEKERKE - Edward J. June 4, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (Schrode) Sekerke; loving father of Ruthann (the late Gary) Hendel and Nora Jean Sekerke; dear brother of Jerome (Anne) Sekerke; predeceased by one sister and three brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226 where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children- Erie, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, in Edwards name. He was a member of the Tyrian Lodge No. 925 and the Ismailia Shrine. Online condolences may be shared at: www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com.