Schumer renews push on 'oil trains'

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer Wednesday ramped up his effort to get the government to get tough on the "oil trains" that bring fuel eastward through New York State, saying that oil should be treated to make it less likely to explode in a train derailment.

“Every day across Upstate New York, oil railcars laden with Bakken crude pass through backyards and by schools and homes and near places of business, putting communities in Upstate New York at risk if tank cars derail or puncture," said Schumer, a New York Democrat. "So I am urging the Federal Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy to finally publish and finalize standards that will stabilize highly explosive crude oil before shipping it through Upstate New York."

Noting that oil shipments have increased recently, Schumer detailed his concerns in letters to officials at those two departments, which are working on those regulations.