Scattershots for June 6, 2018

Clay Wins National Award

Denise Clay of Buffalo, a fisheries biologist and outreach coordinator with the Lower Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Basom (an office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), was recently honored as the recipient of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable’s Legends Award. This awards program recognizes outstanding Federal employees across the country for their contributions through creative outdoor recreation programs, activities that engage youth and adults with nature.

For the past 8 years, Clay has connected people of all ages and backgrounds with the outdoors. In 2017, she coordinated 43 different events of varying sizes, reaching over 28,000 people in Western New York. Her passion to connect people with nature is inspiring, recently accepting this national award in Washington, D.C. May 30-31.

As an example of what she is currently involved with, she was assisting with the kids fishing derby at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge on June 2, she is principally involved with Great Lakes Experience event in Dunkirk on June 9 and she will be coordinating the 2nd Annual Veterans Fishing Day at the Iroquois Refuge on June 23. She is also the energy behind the Students, Nature and Photography (SNAP!) run by her office. Since 2012, she has coordinated 24 SNAP! events, reaching 1,270 students from grades 3 to 12.

Summer Sizzler Archery Shoot Set

Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton Street, Marilla will be holding a Summer Sizzler Archery Shoot on Saturday, June 9 for anyone interested in keeping that shooting eye sharp. Registration to participate will take place from 7 a.m. to noon. There will be 3 different 10-target courses, set up by bowhunters, for bowhunters. All courses will close at 2 p.m. A full-service kitchen will be available for early birds starting at 6 a.m., serving breakfast and lunch specials.

If you’d rather get some practice in during the week, starting June 14 Hawkeye Bowmen will be holding open shoots from 4 p.m. until dark at the club using the same 3 different 10-target courses for just $10. This open shoot option will continue until August 2, every Thursday night.

Johannes/Wilson Tournament Scholarship Offered

Thanks to some generous donations from the Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament teams last month, there will be two $700 Don Johannes Memorial scholarships up for grabs in 2018 for promising students who show a love of nature and the need to practice conservation to preserve our great outdoors. The deadline for applying is June 15.

These cash awards are for any enrolled full-time student who is pursuing degrees in environmental protection, conservation, natural resources, forestry, wildlife and fisheries, environmental law and other such programs are encouraged to apply. To receive an application, contact Mike Johannes at 791-3646 or email him at fintroller@aol.com. The committee anticipates selecting a winner prior to July 1.

Great Lakes Experience Festival June 9

The Great Lakes Experience Festival is making an encore appearance at Dunkirk’s Memorial Park (located on Lake Shore Drive W.) on Saturday, June 9. Hours for the festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coordinated by the Great Lakes Experience, a support group of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) Lower Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office in Basom, this is a family-friendly event that will allow both young and old to connect with our Great Lakes.

Learn about lake sturgeon, a living dinosaur that inhabit our Great Lakes waters. This is an important research effort being conducted by FWS in the Niagara River and the corresponding Great Lakes of Ontario and Erie. There will be some other fun activities that you can participate in, as well, such as SNAP!, a Students, Nature and Photography program that promotes the outdoors. Last year more than 3,200 people attended the Festival. For more information contact Denise Clay at 585-948-5445 Ext. 7042.