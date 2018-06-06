Riviera Theatre shows 'Goodfellas' with special guest

The Riviera Theatre will host of screening of Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed crime drama “Goodfellas” at 6 p.m. July 14.

Actor Chris Serrone, who portrayed young Henry Hill in the film, will be on hand for an audience question-and-answer session plus a post-film meet and greet. The Oscar-winning film, based on book "Wiseguy" by Nicholas Pileggi, tells the story of mob associate Henry Hill (played as an adult by Ray Liotta). The film also stars Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino.

The Queens, N.Y.-born Serrone was 13-years-old when he won the role. He has most recently starred in "Pathfinder: In the Company of Strangers" and "Bobby Brick."

Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 8 at the box office and online at rivieratheatre.org. Call 692-2413. The Riviera Theatre is located at 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda.