Richie Incognito: 'So thankful to have so many great people in my life'

Former Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito has returned to his Arizona home, two weeks after being admitted for an involuntary mental health evaluation by police in Florida.

"I'm training my (expletive) off at EXOS back home in Phoenix," Incognito wrote in a text message first sent to the Associated Press and then later The Buffalo News. "So thankful to have so many great people in my life."

Police in Boca Raton, Fla., admitted Incognito under the state's Baker Act after he was accused of throwing a dumbbell at another person working out. Arriving officers wrote in their report that Incognito's "actions were due to his paranoia that he was being followed, recorded and tracked by the government. It was determined that without care or treatment there was a substantial likelihood Incognito would cause serious bodily harm to himself or others as evidenced by recent behavior."

The Bills released Incognito on May 21 after he informed the team he no longer wanted to be retired and was looking to continue his NFL career. He had been placed on the reserve/retired list in April after firing his agency via Twitter and telling The News his "kidneys and liver are shutting down."

"My three years in Buffalo will be some of my fondest memories," Incognito wrote Wednesday. "The passion of the fans and the city helped ignite a fire inside me that I thought had left in 2013. I'm so thankful for my Bills Mafia family and their support."

Incognito also thanked team owners Terry and Kim Pegula for giving him a chance to resurrect his career after being in NFL exile for 18 months following his role in the bullying scandal of Jonathan Martin with the Miami Dolphins in 2013.

Speaking Monday at Jim Kelly's charity golf tournament, former Bills center Eric Wood said of Incognito: "You know, he's going through a tough time right now. I think that's pretty obvious, but we're praying for him and I know he'll come out of this."

Incognito responded Wednesday.

"Eric is my brother and my heart is broken that he can never play again," he said. "He is a pillar in that community. He is such a good man and he helped me so much during my time in Buffalo. When I would have a dark day he was a bright shining light that helped me through. I owe him a lot."

Incognito went on to wish the Bills luck in 2018, saying it's on young players like Dion Dawkins and Tre'Davious White to follow the leadership of veterans like Micah Hyde, Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander.

"That team has all it needs to break through to the next level," he said. "Hopefully I will land somewhere so I can come back up there and kick their (expletive). They know what time it is."