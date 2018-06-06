REUSCH, Roland A.

REUSCH - Roland A. Of Depew, NY June 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Donna M. Ledwin Reusch; dearest father of Kaitlyn and Jennifer Reusch; dear son of Marianne (late Herbert) Reusch; dear son-in-law of Gerald (late Mary Ann) Ledwin; brother of Al, Jeffrey (Lori) and the late Peter Reusch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, (668-5666), where a funeral will be held Friday morning at 9:15 AM and from Annunciation Church at 10 o'clock, friends are invited. Roland was the owner of Trade Winds Travel for 20 years and a Travel Agent for over 40 years, and barbecue hobbyist. Also enjoyed traveling, cruises, cigars, beaches and bourbon.