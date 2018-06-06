Reporters' Notebook: June 6, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the first American woman to win a Nobel Prize for Literature, novelist Pearl S. Buck, born on this date in 1892, “You can judge your age by the amount of pain you feel when you come in contact with a new idea.”

GETTING WRIGHT – The Larkin Gallery in Larkin Center of Commerce, 701 Seneca St., celebrates its first anniversary from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday by honoring Arlan Peters, a retired Riverside High School teacher who has donated a model of the original Larkin Administration Building that he created.

Consulting photos and architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s plans, Peters spent more than 1,000 hours assembling the replica. Admission is free. Catering is by the new Eckl’s@Larkin Restaurant.

MODERN EDGE – The Buffalo Chamber Players wrap up their season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery auditorium with a tribute to avant-garde music played in Buffalo in the 1960s and 1970s, including pieces by John Cage, Julius Eastman, Morton Feldman and LaMonte Young. Tickets are $20, $5 for students. Call 270-8292 or click a link at buffalochamberplayers.org.

LUTHER LEGACY – Next up for the Reformation Readers Book Club is Gerhard Forde’s “On Being a Theologian of the Cross.” You don’t have to read the book to attend the talk at 7 p.m. Monday in St. John Lutheran Church, 6950 Ward Road at Niagara Falls Boulevard, Wheatfield. For info, email Pastor Alan Bauch at abauch@aol.com or call 434-3106.

THE WAY WE WERE – Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, will give a free talk about “Early Buffalo Music and Entertainment” at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Montabaur Heights Events Center at Brothers of Mercy Campus, 4530 Ransom Road, Clarence.

SUNNY SOUNDS – The Friends of Harmony offer a Summer Kick-Off Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Flickinger Performing Arts Center at Nichols School, 1250 Amherst St. Guests include Renegade Vocals, a co-ed collegiate a cappella group. Tickets are $15, $10 students and seniors. Call 495-0919 or visit friendsofharmony.com.

ON TRACK – The Homewood Theater Company presents a readers’ theater production of “A Stop in Time,” a mystery by Marty Bauer, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and June 15 and 16 in the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., Williamsville. Tickets are $8, $6 students and seniors, $4 kids 12 and under. Proceeds will help maintain the depot. For info, call 636-5798.

DIG IN – South Towns Gardeners will hold a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road at Clinton Street, West Seneca.

