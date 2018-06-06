Renowned polar explorer making a stop in Buffalo this week

Sebastian Copeland has charged across the Arctic Ocean, Greenland and Antarctica on expeditions to photo document the earth's changing climate.

Thursday, Copeland will visit Buffalo's Hotel at the Lafayette.

Copeland will present a lecture, "Global Warming and a Call to Action: How ice foretells the next systemic transformation," at 2:30 p.m. as part of the University at Buffalo's RENEW Distinguished Lecture Series.

The lecture is part of the International Glaciological Society's week-long symposium in Buffalo.

Last year, Copeland was named as of the world's top adventurers over the last quarter-century by Men's Journal. He'll talk about his expeditions and the perils of climate change, university officials said.

The lecture is being held in the Marquis ballroom. It's free and open to the public with pre-registration at RENEW's website.