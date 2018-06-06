Share this article

Buffalo firefighters at the scene of Tuesday's fire at 76 Norwood Ave. in Buffalo. (David F.Kazmierczak/Special to The Buffalo News)

Damage, losses estimated at $350,000 in house fire on Norwood

Red Cross volunteers were helping three adults find shelter after a fire caused extensive damage to a three-story house on Norwood Avenue Tuesday, Buffalo fire officials said.

The fire at 76 Norwood, located between Summer and Bryant streets, was reported just after 5 p.m.

The fire started on the first floor and extended up to the attic, causing $350,000 in damage to the home and contents inside, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

