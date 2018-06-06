Police: Jamestown woman charged after being found with heroin

A Jamestown woman with active warrants against her was caught Wednesday with heroin and hypodermic syringes on her, Jamestown Police said.

Police located Heather M. Brown, 28, at about 4:18 p.m. on River Street and arrested her on bench warrants, Jamestown Police said.

Brown was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument, according to police.

Brown was taken to Jamestown City Jail, where she was held pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court, police said.