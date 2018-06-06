PACOS, Andrew Michael, M.D. "Andy"

PACOS - Andrew Michael "Andy", M.D.

56, of Raleigh, passed away Sunday, June 03, 2018, after a hard-fought courageous battle with brain cancer. Dr. Pacos was born in Chautauqua County, New York on October 13.1961.

Andy graduated from Dunkirk High School, Dunkirk, NY - Class of 1979. He completed his Bachelor's Degree in Bio-Chemistry from Canisius College, Buffalo, NY - Class of 1983. He obtained his Medical Degree from State University of New York at Buffalo - Class of 1987 and completed his Residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Montefiore Medical Center, where he served as Chief Medical Resident (1987-1990). Andy began his medical career as the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Kaleida Health, Millard Fillmore-Gates Circle, Buffalo, NY (1990-2002). Andy and his family moved to Wake Forest, North Carolina, where he assumed the role of Medical Director at Franklin Regional Medical Center, Louisburg, NC. In 2004, He was promoted to Senior Vice President - Medical Affairs for Hospital Physician Partners. In his role, he traveled extensively to provide support, leadership and guidance to physicians and hospitals around the country. At a very young age, Andy was passionate about becoming a doctor. Medicine was a large part of Andy's life and we will never truly know all the effects of the people he healed, those he touched and the lives he changed. What we do know is, Andy was a great leader, who was well respected and loved by his peers. He was gentle, kind and compassionate to everyone he met. As much as Andy loved medicine, he also loved time with family and friends. Nothing brought him greater joy than to talk about how proud he was of all his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed traveling all over the world with his spouse, Chuck and family. Disney World was a family favorite. Andy had a great sense of humor with a big infectious laugh that could be heard at one of the many dinner parties Andy and Chuck were known for... Dr. Pacos is survived by his spouse, Charles "Chuck" Gavazzi; mother, Dorothy T. Pacos of Dunkirk, NY; daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Pacos of Raleigh; sons, Michael Pacos and Sam Pacos of Wake Forest; former wife, Lynn Bieron Pacos of Wake Forest; brother, James "Jim" Pacos (Linda) of Fuquay-Varina and sister, Mary Paulette Pacos of Dunkirk, NY. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael E. Pacos; brothers Dennis Pacos and Patrick Pacos. Memorial contributions can be made to Saving Grace Animal Shelter. www.savinggracenc.org. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:30pm on Friday, June 08, 2018, at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home and the funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, June 09, 2018, at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400 www.cswfuneralhome.com