Out-of-control van injures 4 at Newstead auto auction

Four people were injured late Tuesday morning after the driver of a van lost control of the vehicle during an automobile auction in Newstead, State Police said.

The accident occurred shortly before noon at ADESA, 12200 Main St., when Robert Henning, Jr., 75, of Akron, struck four people who were inspecting another vehicle, police said.

At the time of the accident, police said Henning was driving a handicap accessible 2005 Ford Econoline van that was about to be auctioned. Police said he was taking the vehicle into the presentation area when his knee inadvertently engaged the accelerator that was positioned underneath the steering wheel.

The injuries sustained by the four victims ranged in severity from broken bones and lacerations to superficial cuts, police said.

Three of the injured were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, and were listed in stable condition.

No criminal charges were issued at the time. The accident remains under investigation.