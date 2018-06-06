Orchard Park man pleads guilty following incident on airplane

An Orchard Park man who grabbed a woman on a plane pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Michael Hildebrand, 50, was a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., to Buffalo, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. During the flight, Hildebrand assaulted a woman by grabbing the victim’s groin area without her consent, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Hildebrand faces a maximum of 6 months in jail and a $5,000 fine when sentenced Sept. 7 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police.