Niagara University's Greg Cullen drafted by Atlanta Braves

Niagara shortstop Greg Cullen was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft with the 442nd overall pick.

Cullen led the nation for almost the entire season in hitting, finishing with an NCAA-best .458 batting average. His .556 on-base percentage was second in the nation.

“We’re incredibly happy for Greg to get his chance to play at the professional level,” Niagara coach Rob McCoy said in a news release. “He’s worked hard for this opportunity but, more importantly, he is a great human and steward of our program. This is a great thing for our program. Recruiting players who have the ability to someday play at the next level is a priority for us. Greg is our third draft pick in two years, with more potential picks currently in our program.”

The Metro Athletic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Cullen led the league with 81 hits and in slugging percentage at .655. He also led the team in runs scored (51), doubles (17) and triples (three).

According to a news release, he is the ninth Niagara player to be drafted since 2005. He joins: James Avery, Dan Griffin and Reed Eastley (2005), Jeff Vincent (2006), Wynton Bernard (2012), Jordan Schwartz (2014) and Daniel Procopio and Tanner Kirwer (2017).