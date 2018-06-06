New Ridgeway Commons affordable-housing complex opens in Lackawanna

The Southtowns' newest low-income housing community opened this week in Lackawanna, offering 32 new affordable apartments, including some aimed at those with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Community Services for Every1 – formerly Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled – formally unveiled the completed Ridgeway Commons, introducing a new option for subsidized housing with 22 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units. The $8.5 million project had been approved in February 2017, but only after significant local controversy about the nature of the project and the transfer of the 2.5-acre property from the city.

Located at 264 Ridge Road, formerly the site of Friendship House, the complex offers apartments for families and individuals, with eight units set aside for those with intellectual disabilities. Handicapped-accessible apartments also are available. The pet-friendly complex also includes a large community room, storage and a playground.

The units rent for $491 and $588, respectively, for tenants earning about 50 percent of the area median income. Most of the units have been leased, but a few are still available, although the agency has received several applications and is now maintaining a waiting list, said spokeswoman Caroline Hurley.

The project was designed by Carmina Wood Morris PC, and built by CSS Construction. It was supported with funding from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corp., the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and federal low-income housing tax credits.

“We saw a need for affordable, quality housing in the Lackawanna community, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this beautiful new complex to families and individuals,” said Community Services CEO Mindy Cervoni. “We believe this new building will help revitalize the community and bring even more development to the area.”