New Family Dollar on Genesee wins city approval

A new dollar store is finally coming to Genesee Street after more than two years of work and multiple efforts to revise the plans to overcome objections.

The Buffalo Planning Board approved construction of a 9,100-square-foot Family Dollar store at 1756 Genesee St. in the Bailey Greens neighborhood. That's despite even more suggestions from an architect who was asked by a project critic to provide input.

Originally planned and approved in 2016 as a Dollar General, the $1.7 million store project has since undergone not only a name change but also various modifications to the design and materials, particularly since last July.

"We can't keep going back to the drawing board," said project attorney Sean Hopkins.

CSS Construction, the project developer, added jumbo bricks, brown paneling, additional windows and more landscaping at the corner of Kilhofer and Genesee streets, as well as a two-foot wall with a V-shaped top cap that will run 90 feet along the side of the property.

"We listened and incorporated a lot of the suggestions we heard," CSS owner David Pawlik said.

He noted that Family Dollar has already signed a lease and "signed off on this plan."

"We're supposed to be under construction. We're supposed to deliver a store by November," Pawlik said. "I think we worked extremely hard."

Board member Andrew Malcolm agreed. "The applicant has done a lot. It would be unfair to keep pushing additional changes," he said.