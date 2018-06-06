New behavioral health clinic opens in Gowanda

Dr. Ann Marie Sullivan, commissioner of the state Office of Mental Health, formally opened the new $1.5 million Zoar Valley Clinic on Wednesday in Gowanda.

The 9,500-square-foot mental health clinic, at , 49 S. Water St., replaces a temporary nearby clinic that was half its size.

“The new, updated Zoar Valley Clinic is a spacious, modern facility in a more convenient location for the individuals and families we serve in Western New York,” Sullivan said.

Community-based behavioral health services are available at the clinic for adults, children and adolescents in southern Erie County and the Southern Tier. Those services include a Family Care program which provides residential support, as well as expanded services for children and adolescents.

A community mobile services team also will operate from the site.

The Buffalo Psychiatric Center will continue to manage health services at the new clinic, as it did in the temporary digs which opened four years ago.

“This beautiful new facility demonstrates our commitment to serving the people of Gowanda and the surrounding rural communities,” said Beatrix Souza, executive director of the Psychiatric Center. “We are providing a full range of quality community-based behavioral health services in a setting that promotes recovery and well-being.”

email: refresh@buffnews.com