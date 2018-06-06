Nathan S. Neill, 68, attorney for local governments and public agencies

Sept. 19, 1949 – May 26, 2018

Nathan S. Neill, of Newstead, an attorney for numerous local governments and public agencies, died unexpectedly May 26 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 68.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1971 from SUNY Binghamton, where he graduated cum laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He completed his juris doctor degree at the University at Buffalo Law School in 1974.

He began in general practice with the firm of Kobis and Neill. He later became affiliated with Bennett, DiFilippo, Davison, Henfling and Alessi, and worked at the Alden office with Richard D. Alessi, focusing on municipal law and public financing.

He became a partner in 1985 when the firm of Alessi and Neill was established in Alden. It became Neill and Strong in 2003.

Mr. Neill had been Newstead town attorney since 1991. His son, Brendan M., is deputy town attorney.

He also worked with several other municipalities, including Amherst, Clarence, Lancaster, Alden, Lockport, Hamburg and Marilla, along with county governments in Genesee, Orleans and Chautauqua counties. He was counsel to many industrial development agencies, school districts, fire districts and other special improvement districts.

He was a past president of the Akron Lions Club.

An avid golfer and folk dancer, he met his wife, Carol R. Cunningham, an administrator at Univera Healthcare, while folk dancing in 1977. They were married in 1984.

He also enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and maintained a vacation cabin in Central New York.

Survivors also include a daughter, Casey R. O’Meritt; his mother, Annis; a brother, Shawn S.; a sister, Marla S. Bertani; and a granddaughter.

A celebration of his life was held June 1 in J. Leonard McAndrew Funeral Home, 32 John St., Akron.