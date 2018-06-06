NARO, Pauline F.

NARO - Pauline F. June 4, 2018, age 80. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta (nee Termini) Naro; loving sister of Grace M. (John) Lumadue, Sr. and the late Marlene C. Naro; dear friend of 11 years to Robert Mann; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 12 PM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the American Cancer Society.