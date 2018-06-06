My View: An old letter brings wartime history to life

By Mary E. Furlong

Village Mayor Terry Collesano didn’t make a speech at Lewiston’s Memorial Day celebration. Instead he read aloud a letter written in 1944 by his uncle, Bill Collesano, who served in the United States Army during World War II. Bill wrote about a USO event, where he met Marlene Dietrich in person. He described the actress in great detail – the glamorous outfit she wore, her splendid figure, and the way she kept smiling at him so that he could tell “she really liked me.”

The letter made the Memorial Day audience smile, touched by Bill’s youthful high spirits, his optimism, and his obvious, although unstated, pride in his service to his country.

When he finished the letter, the mayor read the notes that his mother had penciled in the margins – newsy items that she planned to include in a return letter, names of friends who served in the military as Bill was doing. One neighbor had just been drafted. Another was missing in action. And so on.

Bill and the rest of them came home the following year, veterans now, with plenty of stories to tell. They married, built houses, raised families, took advantage of the GI Bill, worked on the farms around Lewiston. Bill went on to operate a small delicatessen-type grocery store on Center Street, next door to Coppins’ Garage.

As the mayor recounted these details, pleased responses rippled through the audience. There were delighted gasps as people recognized names. Chuckles from older folks as old memories stirred. Murmured comments: They were our neighbors. … I went to school with his kids. … We used to shop at that store.

History had come alive, all because of a personal letter. A friendly letter, as we schoolteachers would call it. The most casual form of correspondence, but one with rules and traditions of its own: the return address and date at the top of the page; the salutation; the complimentary closing. You can find templates for friendly letters online. I wonder how many people use them nowadays. Very few, I imagine.

Too bad, for we would know very little about history if it weren’t for friendly letters. Biographers glean much of their information from them – information about when and where the letter writers lived, as well as intimate details about their lives.

Some examples: Historians regard the letters John and Abigail Adams wrote to each other as among the richest sources of information about American life during and after the Revolutionary War; a wartime letter from George Washington to his wife reveals a tender side of our first president’s personality that we might otherwise never have known about; the personal letters in Ken Burns’ award-winning Civil War documentary give us at least as much information as do the many photographs used in the film.

Bill Collesano’s World War II letter speaks of an era when young people, while deeply engaged in the precarious moment, held fast to their faith in the future. An era when they had the courage to express both their ideals (like love of country and devotion to duty) and their fantasies (like catching the eye of a famous movie star). It might have surprised them to learn that the thoughts they wrote on scraps of paper with pencil or pen endure as a treasured part of our national heritage.

Go ahead and text or tweet or email or fax if that’s what you prefer. But if you want to compose something memorable, if you want to make your mark on history, write a friendly letter.

Mary E. Furlong is a retired teacher who taught in the Niagara Falls elementary school system.