Morty surges; can stink be far behind?

Morty the corpse flower is getting ready to bloom – and to smell like rotting flesh.

The plant last bloomed in 2014, setting an attendance record at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in the process.

"All the signs are pointing to it happening at any time," said Kristin Pochopin, director of horticulture. "The outer bud sheets have fallen and the height has plateaued, so those are pretty strong indicators he will open soon."

Pochopin said she noticed a faint smell standing next to Morty – a harbinger of things to come – and little flies that weren't there the day before.

When Morty blooms, the spaeth – the outer part of the flower that unfurls – should be a deep burgundy, almost a little velvety depending on the light, Pochopin said.

The flower – its actual name is Amorphophallus titanium – grew from 3 feet on May 29 to 4 1/2 feet, thanks to the warm, humid greenhouse temperatures that provide the perfect conditions for the plant to thrive.

The corpse flower, which is native to the rainforests of Sumatra and Indonesia, normally blooms every 7 to 10 years, and when it does it releases the unappealing smell for 24 to 48 hours.

"I do think it will be any day," Pochopin said of the prospect of Morty blooming. "We're all doing the waiting game."