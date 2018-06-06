Missing 2-year-old boy located in ravine 1 1/2 miles from home

[The latest: A lost toddler, a searching teen and the sheer chance that led to a happy ending]

A 2-year-old boy reported missing from the backyard of a Chautauqua County home was found Wednesday, unharmed, in a ravine about 1 1/2 miles away, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said the child was last seen by his mother on the back deck of their house.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the mother stepped away to put clothes in a dryer, and when she returned the child was gone. Deputies said she searched her yard and home without success, then called 911 at about 4:35 p.m.

State Police assisted deputies and the Sheriff's K-9 unit in the search, the Sheriff's Office said. Starflight helicopter searched from the air.

Chautauqua County Emergency Services coordinated fire service response, which included departments from Sheridan, Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Forestville, Cassadaga, East Dunkirk and Evans Center, as well as the Chautauqua Area Search Team and Chautauqua County Fire Police. The railroad was contacted to slow train traffic behind the home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Just prior to starting a search of the woods, crews from the Silver Creek Fire Department searching the tracks located the boy in a ravine, the Sheriff's Office said.

The child was reunited with his family, the Sheriff's Office said.