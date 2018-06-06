Michigan coach John Beilein says he's staying with the team

The field for the Detroit Pistons coaching search got smaller on Wednesday as leading candidate John Beilein announced he was committed to coaching the Michigan Wolverines during the upcoming season.

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men's Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let's go hang some more banners at "THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD," Beilein tweeted just after noon on Wednesday.

Beilein, along with former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey, was thought to be a finalist for the Pistons job, which came open when the team fired Stan Van Gundy.

This spring, Beilein guided Michigan to the national championship game, where his club lost 79-62 to Villanova.

Beilein is under contract with Michigan through the 2020-21 season at $3.37 million annually. He also said recently that he and the university were working on a contract extension.

The Wolverines set a school record for victories while going 33-8 last season. Beilein is 248-143 in 11 seasons at Michigan, twice losing in the title game. The 248 victories are a school record.

John Beilein grew up in Burt, a Niagara County hamlet near Olcott.

– Field Level Media