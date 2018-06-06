McCARTHY, Rusell

McCARTHY - Russell June 3, 2018. Husband of Joan McCarthy. Son of the late Stephen and Eva McCarthy. Brother of Alvin (Bette) McCarthy, Pat (Donald) Moser, Dorothy McCarthy and the late Jack (survived by Pauline), late Stephen (survived by Florence), the late James McCarthy, and the late Audrey (Lawrence) Behner. Also survived by many nieces , nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (West Chapel) 1357-1361 Hertel Avenue (at Colvin), Buffalo on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.