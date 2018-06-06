Man in Jamestown struck in leg by gunfire, police say

Jamestown Police Wednesday continued to follow leads in a shooting Tuesday in which a male victim was struck in the leg, police said.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 47 Bowen St., Jamestown Police said. Police had been called on a report of a disturbance in the area, police said.

The victim, whose name and age were not released by police, was transported to UPMC WCA Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Jamestown Police are seeking possible witnesses to the shooting.

People with information can call Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477, or via the Tips 411 app, police said.