Letter: Video game players become inured to violence

Why would anyone think that the utter, never ending violence and gore of video games would have little or no effect on kids who are frequent, dare I say, addicted players?

Statistics cite the strong psychological and/or emotional influence, which violence in video games exerts on our young people.

Juvenile participants enter a world of digital reality where there is neither mercy nor regret; no tears, no heartache, no sympathy.

The players become immersed in a sea of violence; a world of blazing automatic weapons, falling bodies and death. But, they, the players, are both invincible and immune to any physical danger.

Further, players are in a situation where they are blameless; thus experience no remorse or guilt. Since there is no personal discomfort, is it possible that over time, these young players become addicted to the “thrill of the kill” and numb to the inconsequential occurrences of everyday reality?

Surely, it is reasonable to suggest that the sights, sounds and action in a video game are far more seductive to an immature brain than boring, demanding, daily life?

Clearly, we know of instances in which one’s ability to discern between the action on a digital screen and that of stark reality is blurred or dysfunctional or both. Assuming that some emotional trigger suddenly appears in a young person’s life, the abnormal mental leap from the digital screen to reality may not be as complex, distant or difficult as one would hope.

Talk about a smoking gun!

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville