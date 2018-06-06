Letter: Veterans should be able to stay connected to Wi-Fi

Sounds easy enough but for some reason patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center do not have access to Wi-Fi in their rooms.

For many, this is a definite hardship. They use the internet for paying bills, communicating with friends and family, watching news and movies.

It is my understanding that administrators are “working on it.” I hope this is true and that veterans at Buffalo and Batavia hospitals will soon be able to use Wi-Fi and stay connected!

Bonnie O’Brien

West Seneca