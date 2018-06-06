Letter: Update comics, making room for talented newcomers

I strongly agree that the comics section should be changed, but I don’t think the contents of the section should be modified to include funny narratives and artwork as a previous writer suggested; I think it would be a welcome enough change to simply update the selection of comics.

I’ve always been a big fan of the comics page in newspapers, and have a growing library of collection books from my favorite cartoonists.

Sometimes they write about the profession, and a few have lamented that newspapers are slow to give up the older classics (such as Dennis the Menace and Peanuts), as this keeps the page too crowded for new comics by young cartoonists to make their way in.

The storylines and jokes in these comics from half a century ago now come across as too clichéd to bring a laugh, tired, or simply kitschy.

There are so many brilliant, current cartoonists; let’s clean house and make some room for them!

Samantha Buccini

Grand Island