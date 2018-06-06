Letter: Stockton’s ‘experiment’ could prove too costly

A recent article from the New York Times published in The Buffalo News describes how Stockton, Calif., is going to give $500 per month, no strings attached, from donors, to 100 families as an “experiment.”

I suspect this experiment will evolve as most political experiments do. Regardless of it being a success or failure the experiment will continue and significantly increase in size (cost.)

This happens because people who are not receiving the money will demand from their politicians that they, too, are entitled to this money. Politicians, whose main (and probably only, goal) is to get re-elected, will not say no to these people since these people vote and it’s not the politician’s money.

The population of Stockton is over 300,000. A few years from now if only 10,000 families receive this, the annual cost will be $500/month = $6,000 per year times 10,000 families = $60 million. If Stockton cannot find donors for this amount on an annual basis, the donors to this “experiment” will be the taxpayers.

The article also indicates that “basic income is a term that gets thrown around loosely, but the gist is that the government distributes cash universally.” If Stockton would do this universally for their residents, and if say the average family size is six in Stockton, there would be 50,000 families at an annual cost of $300 million.

James E. Reschke

Amherst