KLINKO - Robert F., Jr. June 2, 2018, husband of Donna (Miller); cherished son of Lucille (Bill) Ess and the late Robert F. Klinko, Sr.; beloved brother and friend of Debbie (Paul) Ziolkowski, Suzie Gortzig, Shirley Neumeister, Barbara Klinko-Reville and Christopher (Stephanie) Klinko; beloved step-brother of Tracy Marinaccio (fiance; Timothy Lehr), Tuesday (Doug) Dixon and Bill (Jen) Ess; son-in-law of Joan Miller; brother-in-law of Mark Miller; dear uncle of Ben (Dawn) Weihrich, Sarah Ziolkowski, Mary Gortzig, Andrew (Samantha), McKaye, Alex Neumeister, Jacob Klinko, Joseph Reville, Emma Klinko, Andrea, Olivia, Leonard Jr., Camryn Marinaccio, Gaige, Dalton Ess, Devin, Brayden Dixon; special friend of Grace Pugh and Kathy Tidd and the Lunch Bunch; survived by many aunts, uncle, cousins, grandnieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Road, just past Klein Road). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Rob was an avid Yankee fan who lived life to the fullest and was loved by many. Condolences, www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com