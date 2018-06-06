KeyBank provides $14.2 million for senior housing renovation

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $14.2 million in construction financing for the renovation of Riverview Manor and Piotr Stadnitski Gardens, off Sycamore Street in Buffalo. The two-building property consists of 210 one-bedroom units for seniors.

Key said the project will be developed in partnership with Smith and Henzy Advisory Group, and MDG Design and Construction, and is supported by existing Housing and Urban Development Section 8 vouchers. Additional funding for the project was provided by Alliant Capital and New York State Housing Finance Agency.