KeyBank gives $750,000 to Goodwill's push to keep people in jobs

Goodwill of Western New York is frustrated by a recurring problem: clients get placed in jobs, then lose those jobs, and start the cycle anew.

So Goodwill is launching a program aimed at keeping people in jobs longer, with a big financial lift from KeyBank.

Key, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, is donating $750,000 toward Goodwill's Long Term Employment Support initiative. It's designed to improve job retention by supporting Goodwill clients for up to 36 months after their initial job placement.

"One of the flaws in the workforce development system now is that pretty much all support ends when you get a job," said Thomas Lynch, president and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York. In reality, he said, new hires might run into a problem with a supervisor, or their day care arrangements fall through, and they end up unemployed.

Goodwill's long-term employment support initiative will help clients cope with those everyday challenges, as well as skills like asking for a raise or seeking a promotion, Lynch said. Goodwill case managers can also meet with an employee's supervisor to resolve problems that might put someone's job at risk.

"The goal is to get them up to a family-sustaining wage," Lynch said.

Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the First Niagara Foundation, said Goodwill has a track record in workforce development.

"They know how to do it: the recruiting, the training," Gurney said. "And perhaps most important in this case is really the ongoing support will provide to the clients they are going to serve."

Buford Sears, Key's Buffalo market region executive, said he hoped Goodwill's program could "help move the needle in terms of the ability of folks not just to be placed into a job, but to be able to hold a job and to sort of advance their socioeconomic status as a result of that."

Goodwill's program will ramp up over the next couple of months, Lynch said.

"We get what the issues are," he said. "We see the same people rotate through six times, and we say, 'This has got to stop.' Not only for the clients – that certainly is what our focus is – but for the community."