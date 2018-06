KALNITZ, Milton

KALNITZ - Milton June 4, 2018. Husband of the late Connie Kalnitz; father of Jeffrey, Brian (Maxine) and Ron (Elizabeth) Kalnitz; brother of Gerald (Naomi) Kalnitz; also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Share condolences at: mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by: Mesnekoff Funeral Home.