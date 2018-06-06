If it's Tuesday, it's the Twang Gang and guests in the Sportsmen's Tavern

"This band has never rehearsed," says Dwane Hall, member of Twang Gang and owner of Black Rock Americana barn/palace Sportsmen's Tavern. The band has held down the Tuesday night slot for eight years in this busy club that produces nearly 500 gigs per year. This week the band and guests played to a full, adoring room: Hall, as is his style, spots various people in the room, announces birthdays, someone's return to the area, and other sociable facts.

Along with Hall, bandmates Randy Bolan on drums, Jim Whitford on pedal steel, Doug Yeomans on guitar, and bassist Jim Sweet are a force. Save for Hall's occasional meanderings off the stage to work the room – after passing off his instrument to a guest player – the lineup plays non-stop until the three-hour show's midway break.

As is tradition, each Twang Gang member sings one song each before the stage is opened up for guests to hop aboard the rollicking musical train. Dave Ruch, guitarist and Canal Street String Band member, joined the band all night, some good-natured teasing from the guys about his mandolin being "a child-sized guitar."

Before the show Hall explained Twang Gang's mission: to "get young people to come and play with us old guys, a band with a lot of experience." Hall is planning a public green space adjacent to the bar, slated to open in 2019 and where he hopes to feature four outdoor concerts a season, and that the neighborhood will embrace it as a farmers' market site, as well as a place for other community events.

About a dozen guests hit the stage on Tuesday night, which was Foundation Night, when members of Sportsmen's-based Americana Music Foundation get in for free. "Pete Howard, you wanna break the ice here tonight?" Hall asked, bringing up the singer and sax player. Howard played the requisite two songs, including an Americana-infused rendition of the Van Morrison classic "Moondance." Fantabulous indeed.

Tom Stahl's two originals were no problem for the band, sounding like it's every week they play his sweet song from the '90s "I Wanna Be Ignorant." "That was cool," Doug Yeomans said after the last notes of the band's rollicking "California Dreamin' " with guest players Cathy Carfagna and Dave Meinzer hung in the air.

The night's youngest guest, 16-year old singer Savannah Swatland of South Wales, hit the stage a few times, joined by Becky Horning who took over the bass and joined on backup vocals. Savannah's younger sister Sydney, said Savannah, a powerhouse vocalist surely on her way to stardom, began singing at the age of 12. Swatland's family members, including her 101-year-old grandmother, watched the show seated near the stage, loving every bit of the collaborative scene – as did so many others.

Twang Gang

6 p.m. Tuesdays in the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St.; $5.