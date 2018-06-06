Rooftop lounge now part of plan for Hotel Niagara

The Hotel Niagara will open about a year later than previously announced, but will have more rooms and facilities than originally planned, said the Syracuse developer chosen by the state to revive the long-closed hotel.

The target date for reopening of the 94-year-old downtown Niagara Falls landmark is March 17, 2020, said Edward M. Riley, CEO of Brine Wells Development, at a Niagara Falls Rotary Club luncheon Wednesday.

The hotel will have 160 guest rooms, up from the 130 projected when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the project last July. Also, the plan now calls for two restaurants – a three-meal restaurant and a sports bar – and two ballrooms.

A lounge is planned for the roof of the 12-story building. That idea is one of the causes of the delay.

Because the hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, significant exterior alterations require approval from the State Historic Preservation Office and the U.S. Interior Department.

"We're actually pulling out a one-story addition right to the end of the building. It changes the look of the building, and they want to see what it looks like and why," Riley said.

The other reason for the delay is more basic.

"The building is a little more deteriorated than we thought," Riley said.

He found water damage in some of the interior walls, and an asbestos project 10 years ago removed only 80 percent of the asbestos.

The hotel's public areas and corridors are to be returned to their original condition, while the guest rooms will be modern.

Although little has been done besides temporary lighting and stabilization, Riley said that will change soon.

"We'd like to be in there finishing demolition and cleanup by, I would say, October of this year, and really start heavy construction in the building by the first of the year," Riley said.

He's also talking to the city about valet parking in a nearby city lot, and a drop-off lane in the Rainbow Boulevard traffic circle.

In March 2016, Empire State Development bought the hotel from former owner Harry Stinson for $4.4 million in Buffalo Billion money, and sold it to Brine Wells last year for $1.

The state contributed $3.5 million toward what is now estimated as a $42.7 million project. Riley said he's covered 20 percent of construction costs by selling historic preservation tax credits to an investor. The rest of the money will come from his pocket or from loans.

Riley said he's talking to Marriott, Hilton and Wyndham about branding the hotel.

Brine Wells completed a $76 million makeover of the old Hotel Syracuse in 2016, reopening it as a 261-room Marriott. Riley said that hotel hosted 130,000 guests last year.