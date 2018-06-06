Hochul wins Athena Award

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul won the Athena Award, presented by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership to an individual dedicated to the advancement of women.

PHOTO GALLERY: Smiles at the 2018 Athena Awards Luncheon

Prior to becoming lieutenant governor, Hochul served as a member of Congress and Erie County clerk. She was selected for the award over six other finalists.

Mary Owusu was named the winner of the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award. She is a partner and vice president at Mower, formerly Eric Mower and Associates.

More than 600 people attended the awards ceremony on Tuesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.