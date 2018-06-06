GUARNIERI, Patricia Ann

GUARNIERI - Patricia Ann Of Saratoga Springs, NY, 77, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Buffalo, NY on March 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Jenny Centore. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Floyd of Waterloo, Ontario and her loving husband of 47 years, Paul Guarnieri, who passed in 2013. In her life, Patricia was a teacher, a farmer, a human rights activist, and an environmentalist. Her most beloved roles were those as mother and grandmother. Growing up in Buffalo, NY, Pat attended All Saints School, Mount St. Mary Academy and SUNY Buffalo. She obtained her Master's degree in Psychology from SUNY Albany. She loved to travel. After college she served as a missionary in Sumter, SC, spent a year in convents in England and Belgium, and with her sister, Gloria, lived for a year in California.

She enjoyed the arts and was a talented artist, an avid reader, and loved music. Patricia and her husband Paul were season ticket holders for many years of SPAC's summer performances of the NYC Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra. She worked as a teacher for many years at St. Mary's School in Ballston Spa and as a substitute at Saratoga Central Catholic School in Saratoga Springs. She also worked as a clinical social worker at the Center for Stress and Anxiety Disorders in Albany, and she taught psychology at Russell Sage College, SUNY Albany, Skidmore College, and SUNY Empire State College. She served as a chaplain and advocate for many years at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

After retirement, she and her husband vacationed for two months each year in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy. They especially looked forward to visits in Italy from their children, grandchildren, other family members and friends.

She was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Greenfield Center and for the past 10 years, The Church of Saint Peter in Saratoga Springs. She was a lifelong champion for those who often do not have a voice: refugees, the homeless, the elderly, and the imprisoned. Her commitment to the social justice imperative found within Catholic teachings was far reaching and inspirational. Her door and heart were always open. She never turned away from anyone in need.

Pat is survived by her loving children, Mary (Dennis Blaine), Christine (David Zuckerman), Paul (Pam Nagengast) and Mark (Alicia Groff); beloved granddaughters, Isabella and Thalia; sisters, Jeanne Cody of Saratoga Springs, Gloria Weyand of Gansevoort, and Angela Amodeo of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call between 9:00 and 11:00 am on Saturday, June 9th at Burke & Bussing Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30 am at The Church of Saint Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to personally thank Patricia's loving care givers Natalie Davis, Elizabeth Morris, and Melissa White and Hospice of Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, The Florence Project at https://firrp.org/, Shelters of Saratoga, and Saratoga Central Catholic School.

