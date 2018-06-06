Greatest season in history of Lancaster boys lacrosse ends in state semifinals

CICERO – The dream ending to the best season in the history of Lancaster boys lacrosse would have gone a little something like this.

The first-time Section VI Class A champion Legends, who stunned Section V champion Penfield in the Far West Regionals, shocked even more folks by extending their historic run at the expense of longtime state power West Genesee of Section III, which was trying to author a storybook championship ending to their longtime coach's career.

Unfortunately for Lancaster, the hypothetical did not happen. In its place: a drubbing.

As a result, the best season in the history of Legends lacrosse is over.

West Genesee (18-2) scored 15 of the game's first 17 goals, dominated face offs and simply had too much skill to contain as the Wildcats defeated Lancaster, 15-6, in a New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class A semifinal.

After the Legends (17-3) tied the game at 1-1 late in the first quarter, West Genny scored seven straight goals to seize control for good and advance to Saturday's state championship game at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

The Wildcats will try to win their 16th state championship in coach Mike Messere's 42nd season.

"They had weapons all over the field," said Lancaster senior goalie Ben Mazur, who made several point-blank stops among his 15 saves. "Our defense let me see good shots but it just didn't work out our way."

West Genesee's passing, movement without the ball and relentless defense prevented Lancaster from getting into offense sets at times.

The Wildcats led 9-2 at halftime, winning all but the final faceoff of the half. The lead grew to 15-2 before they took their foot off the gas during running time in the fourth quarter. Kevin Sheehan led the winners with a goal and seven assists, while Jack Howes added four goals.

Brett Beetow scored two goals, while Legends teammate Alex Reimer had a goal and two assists. Ben Napieralski, Mitch Forbes and Bryce Benham (nine ground balls) also scored for Lancaster.

"They have great systems," Beetow said. "They're a great program. They have a lot history. They were the better team today."

"Today I think we got caught up a little bit in the lights and cameras," Legends coach David Mazur said. "We were gripping the stick a little too early but I'm so proud of these guys."

Section VI has made strides in the sport, and sending two teams to the state semifinals in the same season (West Seneca East in Class C) is a first for the area. In addition, Akron reached the Class D semifinals for the first time last year. Yet there still is work to do to catch the likes of West Genesee.

"I think our guys taking in what they've learn can try to reinvent Buffalo lacrosse and kind of get it going so we can compete better with teams around here," Beetow said.

While Lancaster wanted to go out on a better note, players and coaches walked off the field feeling disappointed but proud of what they were able to achieve.

The Legends won their first sectional title. They also became the first to reach the Class A state semifinals since Orchard Park in 2009.

"This is a credit to our senior class and coaching staff that made history for Lancaster and the section," Ben Mazur said. "We thought we represented Lancaster well and we're proud of what we did."